Several former Miami Valley pro athletes to participate in local charity golf event

BEAVERCREEK — Several Miami Valley ex-professional athletes will be participating in the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area Strong Families Classic Tournament.

Former NFL players Keith Byars, Jeff Graham, Matt Light, and Brandon McKinney will be among the participants along with former Major Leaguer Thomas ‘Tank’ Howard, according to a United Way of the Greater Dayton Area spokesperson.

The Greene County Strong Families Classic 2023 will take place on September 15 at Beavercreek Golf Club at 2800 New Germany Trebein Road.

Check-in and Continental breakfast at the course will start at 8 a.m. and it will be followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

For full event registration including volunteer and sponsorship, visit this website.

