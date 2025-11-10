Several area schools to play in regional semifinals in 2025 high school football playoffs

MIAMI VALLEY — Several area schools will continue to play this week in the 2025 Ohio high school football playoffs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the pairings for Friday’s regional semifinals.

All games will begin at 7 p.m.

The higher-seeded teams will host the games, according to an OHSAA spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Friday’s games are listed below:

Division I Region 2

No. 1 Middletown vs No. 5 Springfield, Middletown High School

No. 2 Troy vs No. 6 Wayne, Troy High School

Division II Region 8

No. 3 Trotwood Madison vs No. 7 Harrison, Trotwood-Madison High School

Division III Region 10

No. 2 Wapakoneta vs No. 6 Central Catholic, Wapakoneta High School

Division III Region 12

No. 2 Tippecanoe vs No. 3 Badin, Tipp City Park

Division IV Region 16

No. 2 Valley View vs No. 3 Christian Academy, Valley High School

Division V Region 20

No. 5 Carlisle vs No. 8 North Union, Carlisle High School

No. 2 Indian Lake vs No.11 Mariemont, Indian Lake High School

Division VI Region 24

No. 1 Tri-Village vs No. 5 Coldwater, Tri-Village High School

No. 2 Northeastern vs No. 6 Anna, Northeastern High School

Division VII Region 28

No. 1 Marion Local vs No. 12 Fort Recovery, Marion Local High School

No. 2 St. Henry vs No. 11 Cedarville, St. Henry High School

The winners advance to the regional finals on Nov. 21.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group