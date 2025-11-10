Several area schools to play in regional semifinals in 2025 high school football playoffs

MIAMI VALLEY — Several area schools will continue to play this week in the 2025 Ohio high school football playoffs.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the pairings for Friday’s regional semifinals.
All games will begin at 7 p.m.
The higher-seeded teams will host the games, according to an OHSAA spokesperson.
Friday’s games are listed below:
Division I Region 2
- No. 1 Middletown vs No. 5 Springfield, Middletown High School
- No. 2 Troy vs No. 6 Wayne, Troy High School
Division II Region 8
- No. 3 Trotwood Madison vs No. 7 Harrison, Trotwood-Madison High School
Division III Region 10
- No. 2 Wapakoneta vs No. 6 Central Catholic, Wapakoneta High School
Division III Region 12
- No. 2 Tippecanoe vs No. 3 Badin, Tipp City Park
Division IV Region 16
- No. 2 Valley View vs No. 3 Christian Academy, Valley High School
Division V Region 20
- No. 5 Carlisle vs No. 8 North Union, Carlisle High School
- No. 2 Indian Lake vs No.11 Mariemont, Indian Lake High School
Division VI Region 24
- No. 1 Tri-Village vs No. 5 Coldwater, Tri-Village High School
- No. 2 Northeastern vs No. 6 Anna, Northeastern High School
Division VII Region 28
- No. 1 Marion Local vs No. 12 Fort Recovery, Marion Local High School
- No. 2 St. Henry vs No. 11 Cedarville, St. Henry High School
The winners advance to the regional finals on Nov. 21.
