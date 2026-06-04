Settlement reached in Ohio State sex abuse scandal

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University has settled with the remaining survivors of former team physician Dr. Richard Strauss.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ohio State agreed on Wednesday to pay $100 million to settle legal claims from hundreds of former student-athletes who said they were sexually abused by Dr. Strauss decades ago, according to the Associated Press.

Our news partner, WBNS in Columbus, reports that OSU settled with 279 of the 280 individual remaining survivors involved in the pending litigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The survivors of the Strauss abuse are all Buckeyes, will always be a part of our family and our community, and I firmly believe that,” said Ravi Bellamkonda, Ohio State President, on Wednesday. “We continue to be very grateful to them for their courage in coming forward, and reaching a final resolution is very important to us and is an important step forward.”

As previously reported, dozens of former Ohio State football players joined in a federal lawsuit against the university.

Former student athletes have sued Ohio State in federal court since 2018, claiming the institution did nothing to stop abuse by Dr. Richard Strauss.

In all, hundreds of people said he abused them during his tenure from 1978 until 1998, the AP reported.

Strauss died by suicide in 2005.

Ohio State said that it remains committed to medical and clinical support for survivors, WBNS reported.

The university said they have also covered the cost of counseling services and other medical treatment for survivors and their families as needed.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]