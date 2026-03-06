Sen. Jon Husted speaks on conflict with Iran

FAIRBORN — Ohio U.S. Sen. Jon Husted visited Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to speak about $60 million in new base funding.

Husted met with leaders trying to keep American technology the best in the world.

Technology like that used in conflicts like the one in Iran.

“Our adversaries around the world want to defeat us economically and militarily, and it’s going to take talent and innovation to continue to keep us ahead,” Husted said.

Husted hosted a roundtable discussion with defense industry leaders, educaters and base leaders at WPAFB.

He wanted to talk about STEM education.

Husted said Dayton and the base must lead the way to keep America leading the world.

“That’s the kind of technology that gets developed here. The fighter pilots and the planes and the aircraft that are taking out targets that could bomb people throughout the Middle East and hit American troops,” he said.

Husted said he spoke with President Donald Trump to make sure the conflict in Iran is quick and successful.

“But the main thing is not for America to have any ground troops. We don’t need American intervention there,” he said.

Husted said the goal is to degrade Iran’s ability to make nuclear weapons and its ability to threaten the U.S. and its Middle Eastern neighbors.

He said that would create conditions for the Iranian people to decide their future.

“What the president did is take decisive action against the brutal regime to dismantle their war-making capabilities and their ability to make nuclear weapons,” he said.

Husted emphasized the work done at WPAFB has helped make America prepared to disrupt Iran’s ability to harm.

