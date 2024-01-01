Semi-truck crashes into local power pole, causes road closure

BROOKVILLE, Montgomery County — Local police are asking the community to avoid certain roadways after a semi-truck crash Monday afternoon, a social media post said.

The Brookville Police Department asked the community to avoid the area of N Wolf Creek Street between McMaken Lane and Karrland Drive.

The roadway is blocked and will remain closed for an extended period after a semi-truck took out a power pole, the post said.

The power had to be shut off, but AES is on scene. According to the interactive AES Ohio outage map, no customers are without power.

No one was injured in this crash, the post said.

