Security guard of local bar walks into hospital with gunshot wound

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a security guard of a local bar walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday.

Around 10 p.m. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center got a call from Kettering Health Dayton stating that someone had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to a dispatch sergeant.

The person was reportedly a security guard for Sugar’s Lounge in Dayton, according to dispatch notes.

Dayton police are on the scene of the lounge investigating

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.

