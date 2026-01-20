Second Lady Usha Vance announces pregnancy

WASHINGTON D.C. — Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance announced on Tuesday that they’re expecting their fourth child.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We’re excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy,” the couple announced in a social media post.

The post continued, saying the second lady is doing well and the baby boy is due in late July.

TRENDING STORIES:

The vice president and second lady shared their gratitude for the military doctors who have cared for their family and staff during this “exciting and hectic time.”

The couple has two sons and a daughter.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group