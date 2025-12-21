Season over for Browns’ offensive lineman

CLEVELAND — The 2025 season is officially over for a Cleveland Browns offensive lineman.

The Browns placed tackle Jack Conklin on injured reserve due to a concussion, according to a team spokesperson.

He started eight games this season at right tackle.

Conklin joined the Browns in 2020 after four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Cleveland also announced on Saturday that it signed safety Christopher Edmonds to the active roster from the practice squad.

They also elevated defensive tackles Keith Cooper Jr. and Maurice Hurst II from the practice squad.

In addition, the Browns announced that defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. is questionable for Sunday’s game against Buffalo with an illness.

The Browns host the Bills at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast locally on 1290 and 95.7 FM, WHIO Radio.

