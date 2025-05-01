School bus crashes into front yard in Ohio neighborhood

CINCINNATI — A school bus crashed into multiple cars and a front yard in Ohio Wednesday morning, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

The crash occurred on Paddock Road near Paddock Hill Avenue in Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Police Department told WCPO-9 that no students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Two other cars were involved in the crash, and all three vehicles were towed from the scene.

Information on how this crash happened was not immediately available.

WCPO-9 received a statement from Orion Academy about the crash, which involved their bus.

“We were upset to learn of the bus accident this morning and grateful no Orion Academy students were riding at that time. One of the promises we make to our families is a school environment that is safe and focused on student well-being. This promise extends to our partners who support us in providing services such as transportation. We are working closely with this provider to understand the nature of the accident and strengthen safety protocols that focus on student transportation.” — Orion Academy spokesperson

