Scattered showers, storms to linger this week; What to expect

MIAMI VALLEY — Scattered showers and storms will linger throughout the Miami Valley this week.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible Monday during the afternoon and evening hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Miami valley under Marginal Risk, 1 out of 5, Monday into Tuesday, according to Ritz.

Severe weather outlook (SPC) Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

She adds that the risk areas may change and it’s important to remain weather aware.

There will be another chance for showers and storms Tuesday with some heavy rain possible, Ritz says.

Today's forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Hot and humid conditions will also persist across the area this week with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

