‘A scary moment;’ Man who witnessed deadly shooting near Dayton bar speaks out

DAYTON — A man who says he witnessed a deadly shooting outside a Dayton bar wants to share what he saw.

Around 1:30 a.m., Dayton police and medics were called to the area of Partner’s in the 400 block of Patterson Road on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located 28-year-old Aaron Tigner, who was then taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries, according to Dayton police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

Robert Corriveau said he lives across the street from Partner’s and was watching the incident from a distance.

“It’s a scary moment because when the shots finished, every, everybody was like scattering like cockroaches. Just getting out of the place,” he said.

