Scammer acting like corrections officer targeting people in area county, sheriff’s office says

BUTLER COUNTY — An area sheriff’s office is warning its community about a scam.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said it has received information that someone is contacting community members falsely claiming to be a corrections officer.

“The caller is targeting individuals whose family member has recently been incarcerated, claiming they are in charge of a new jail program that allows a defendant to opt out of their court date and be placed on an ankle monitor for $1,100,” the sheriff’s office said.

The scammer is also claiming that 95% of the money will be returned and only 5% will be kept for the program.

“These individuals are smooth talkers and may even use the names of actual Sheriff’s Office staff to make the call sound legitimate,” the sheriff’s office said.

The office reminds the community that it will not call you to collect money for anything.

People shouldn’t send money, share personal information, or engage with these callers.

