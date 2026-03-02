Sanitary sewer line installation to cause road closure in Clayton this week

CLAYTON — A sanitary sewer line installation will cause a road closure in Clayton this week.

The City of Clayton announced on Monday that Westbrook Road will be closed between Hoke Road and Union Road this week.

The closure is for the installation and connection of a sanitary sewer line.

The road is expected to be closed starting Tuesday, March 3, lasting through Friday, March 6.

The road will reopen after 5 p.m. on all days, according to the city.

“Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, use alternate routes, and allow for extra travel time. Thank you for your patience,” the city said.

