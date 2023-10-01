Sales tax exemption available for baby, child products starting Sunday

OHIO — Earlier this year, the state legislature passed a new budget bill that will have sales tax exemptions for various child and baby products, according to a spokesperson from the Department of Taxation.

This bill went into effect on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Various products including children’s diapers, therapeutic and preventative creams and wipes, child restraints and booster seats, and more will now be tax-exempt, the spokesperson said.

The Department of Taxation sent out a press release with guidance on what exactly will be exempt in these categories.

Children’s diapers will be exempt from taxes, but adult diapers will not be, the spokesperson said.

The therapeutic and preventative creams and wipes exemption only applies to either topical therapeutic or preventative treatments, and they must be marketed primarily for children’s use.

Standard hygiene products like soaps, cleaning solutions, shampoo, suntan lotions, and sunscreens do not apply for this exemption, the spokesperson said.

To be tax-exempt, child restraints and booster seats must meet the National Highway Safety Administration standard. Standards can be reviewed here.

For a crib to be tax-exempt, the crib must meet federal safety standards. These standards can be found in the Safety Standard for Full-size Baby Cribs and the Safety Standard for Non-full-size Baby Cribs.

Strollers also need to meet federal safety standards to qualify for the exemption. Those standards can be found in the Federal Register.

If compliant with safety standards, strollers eligible for a tax exemption may be folding or collapsible, convertible car seats, and jogging strollers, the spokesperson said.

While purchasing any of these items, there is no limit on the amount or value spent to qualify for the tax exemption.

If you believe you were wrongly charged sales tax on an exempt product, apply for a sales tax refund by completing an ST AR form found here.

