Safety of Greene Co. bike path questioned after 15-year hold hit, killed by car

GREENE COUNTY — A 15-year-old is dead after they were hit by a car while on their bike in Greene County Tuesday.

Around 5:10 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a crash involving a bicyclist and a car on Polecat Road near Ellis Park, according to a media release

Troopers identified the 15-year-old bicyclist as Isla Powers, who went by Issac Powers.

Powers was riding their bike down the bike path when they continued through the crosswalk, failing to yield, and were hit and killed by a car.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teenage bicyclist dead after being hit by car in Greene County

Troopers said the 91-year-old driver received minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

“We do not believe that speed or impairment was a factor when it comes to the motor vehicle,” Sgt. Bradley Hess with Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

David Bogrees used to be in the Dayton Bicycling Club and has ridden his bike down the path many times.

He said that they are where the crash happened is tricky.

“It’s a 90-degree turn, so it’s not really set up that good,” Bogrees said. “If people are going down there like 45 miles per hour it’s pretty dangerous and especially for a teenager or somebody younger.”

He thinks improvement to the crossing will help.

>> >> PHOTOS: Bicyclist dead after being hit by car in Greene County

“If there’s maybe more of a pedestrian crossing there and some type of traffic regulation,” he said.

He wants drivers to pay extra close attention to bikers.

“Be cautious and look for kids that are on bikes or look for anybody on bikes. I think that’s a good rule to stick with,” Bogress said

The crash remains under investigation by OSP.

©2023 Cox Media Group