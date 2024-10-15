‘Runaway pumpkin;’ Halloween display ‘attacks’ officer in Ohio

BAY VILLAGE — A Halloween display “attacked” a police officer in Ohio.

A Bay Village Police responded Monday evening to Wolf and Saddler roads on reports of a “runaway pumpkin,” according to a social media post.

Dash camera footage showed the inflatable pumpkin blew away from a yard and into the street.

As soon as the officer got out, the video showed the inflatable swallowing him. He got out from under the display and called for help.

“Luckily, no officers (or pumpkins) were harmed during the event,” Bay Village Police said.

Once the other officers arrived, the pumpkin was returned to the owner.

