Rubber Duck Regatta begins, over 20,000 ducks dropped into Great Miami River

By WHIO Staff

20th annual United Rehabilitation Services’ Rubber Duck Regatta 20th annual United Rehabilitation Services’ Rubber Duck Regatta (WHIO)

DAYTON — The 20th annual United Rehabilitation Services’ Rubber Duck Regatta took off Saturday, September 16, according to a spokesperson from the United Rehabilitation Services.

The Regatta returned to RiverScape for the drop of 20,000 yellow rubber ducks from the Riverside Drive Bridge in Dayton.

The event took place at 4:30 p.m., during the Hispanic Heritage Festival, the spokesperson said.

Participants were able to adopt a duck for $5 or adopt 6 ducks for $25.

“It’s so great to be back. This is the best event in the world and so much fun, family-friendly and all for a good cause,” CEO of United Rehabilitation Services Dennis Grant said.

The top eight finishing ducks will win a prize and those include:

  • Grand prize of $5,000 towards a lease or purchase of a new or used Jeep Wrangler from Performance Auto Group and a $1,000 gas card from Speedway and 7-Eleven.
  • A VIP Mardi Gras Experience for two at Boomtown Casino and Hotel in New Orleans and a $500 Visa gift card.
  • A four-night stay in a cabin with a pontoon boat rental for three days on Lake Norris.
  • A $1,000 Buffalo Wild Wings gift card.
  • A $1,000 Watson’s gift card.
  • A $1,000 Brunner’s Lawn & Services gift card.
  • Dinner for 6 (up to $600) at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar.
  • A $500 Morris Home Furniture gift card.

