RTA to provide free rides for Veterans Day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is offering free rides area-wide to the public on Nov. 11 in honor of all active-duty military members and veterans.

RTA wants everyone to have access to transportation to participate in Veterans’ Day events, according to a spokesperson.

On Nov. 8, the RTA military-themed bus will be participating in the Dayton VA Medical Center’s Veterans’ Day Parade at 11 am on the hospital’s campus.

The event is open to the public and will have a resource fair from 10 am to 1 pm.

RTA employs over 50 veterans, and honors members through the Eugene A. Rhodes Veterans Memorial, located at 600 Longworth St. in Dayton.

