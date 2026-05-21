RTA offering free rides on Memorial Day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will be offering free rides in observance of Memorial Day on Monday.
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The free rides will be systemwide.
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This will include fixed-route buses and RTA Connect, which is the ADA paratransit service.
The RTA call center will also be open during regular hours.
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