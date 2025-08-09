RTA launching route to US Air Force museum

RIVERSIDE — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will launch a new express route, providing a direct connection to the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

The Air Force Museum attracts approximately one million visitors annually, according to a media release

Route X6 will travel through the downtown corridor, making stops at the recently opened hotels before traveling along Main Street and hopping on State Route 4 to the museum.

From there, it will travel along Harshman Road before turning onto Airway Road and heading to Wright State University.

It will also connect with RTA’s Routes 1 and 6 at the intersection of Woodman Drive and Airway Road, making for easy transfers.

The route will operate daily from 8:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., aligning with the museum’s hours.

Route X6 will launch on Aug. 31. .

