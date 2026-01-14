RTA driver alerts homeowner to fire; incident caught on bus camera

DAYTON — News Center 7 talked with an RTA driver on Wednesday who saved someone from a fire.

The driver told reporter Amber Jenkins that he did not hesitate to help.

Greater Dayton RTA shared a video with News Center 7 showing how fast one of their bus drivers jumped into action to help someone in a burning house that was on his nightly route.

Tim Hecker said, “Last trip inbound for the night. As I was coming down Lakeview, I saw a fire burning up the side of the house. So, I stopped, ran to the door, and beat on the door until the guy answered.”

Hecker said he woke a man up who was asleep inside the house, despite the flames on his front porch. But Hecker did more than just alert the man to the fire; he grabbed the fire extinguisher from his bus and handled it.

“I’m just a decent person helping somebody. I don’t think it was a tremendous amount, but it helped him,” Hecker said.

Soon after, the fire department showed up and went over the damage.

“It wasn’t damaged really badly. It was just his front. Turns out it was on the porch along the front half,” Hecker said.

He said he continued back to his bus and his route as he has done for 16 years.

“It was good to have the opportunity to help the community,” Hecker said.

