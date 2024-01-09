RTA to begin removing local overhead trolley bus wires

OAKWOOD — Some local overhead trolley bus wires are in the process of being removed.

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is removing the overhead trolley system throughout Oakwood, and it will be done in two phases, an RTA spokesperson said.

Phase 1 includes removing the overhead wires along Oakwood Avenue between Irving Avenue and Far Hills Avenue/Thurston Boulevard. It will also be taken down along Far Hills Avenue between Oakwood Avenue/Thurston Boulevard and the city line near East Drive.

The second phase includes removing the poles.

The Phase 1 wire removal work is scheduled to begin in the next week and is expected to take multiple weeks to complete, according to the spokesperson.

The pole removal work will be done throughout 2024.

RTA says this is being done because the overhead trolley system is no longer in service in Oakwood.

The work will not impact RTA bus service in and through Oakwood.

