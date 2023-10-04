Roebling Suspension Bridge closed due to protest against P&G

CINCINNATI — The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge is currently shut down due to a protest Wednesday morning.

The Rainforest Action Network said it is protesting against actions taken by Procter & Gamble, our news partners at WCPO reported. A banner was dropped off the side of the bridge that reads “stop forest destruction.”

A spokesperson for P&G released the following statement obtained by WCPO:

“We respect the right to protest peacefully, but dangerous stunts that put people at risk and divert valuable public resources cross the line. It’s important for people to know that although we do not own or manage forests, our commitments and actions related to forestry are among the most rigorous in our industry. Today, for every tree we use, at least two are regrown. Our progress has been recognized by leading, independent monitors of how companies uphold their commitments to sustainability, including the Carbon Disclosure Project.”

