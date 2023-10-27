Roadwork to start on busy street in Dayton this weekend

DAYTON — Roadwork will start on a busy street this weekend in Dayton.
The City of Dayton will be doing pavement repairs on Wayne Avenue on Saturday, the city wrote on social media.
News Center 7 has been previously reporting this issue along a bumpy stretch of Wayne Avenue for several months.
This work will require closing southbound Wayne Avenue between Wyoming and Waldo Streets starting at 7 a.m. tomorrow morning. It will reopen at 4 p.m.
Traffic going northbound on Wayne Avenue will be open.
A detour will be posted directing drivers to use Wyoming, Brown, and Stewart Streets.
