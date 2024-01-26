Roadway damaged by Darke Co. train derailment reopens after initial opening delayed

GREENVILLE — A roadway damaged when a train derailed in Darke County earlier this week has reopened.

Greeneville Fire Department announced on social media that OH-571 is now open after track repairs were completed.

News Center 7 originally reported on Jan. 24 that the roadway was set to reopen later that day based on information from dispatchers and fire department officials.

Fire officials later said that repairs were unable to be completed that day and the roadway would remain closed.

It was officially reopened on Jan. 26.













