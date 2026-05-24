Roads closed due to bike race in local township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Two roads in Miami Township will be closed on Sunday for a bike race.
The Newmark Center Classic bike race will take place through Newmark Center, according to a social media post.
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Newmark Drive and Gander Creek will be closed to traffic during the event.
The race will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
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