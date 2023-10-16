Road work on I-75 to impact drivers, north of I-70, this week

SHELBY COUNTY — Construction will impact drivers on Interstate 75 this week north of Interstate 70.

Lane closures will be expected on Northbound Interstate 75 in Shelby County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be impacted on NB I-75 between Kirkwood Road and Miami River Road starting tonight through Wednesday.

The lane closures will take place from 7 p.m. until 6 p.m., ODOT said.

Road crews will be working on pipes under the roadway.

