Road work to begin in Montgomery County today

CLAYTON — A road in Montgomery County will be closed starting today due to road work.

The City of Clayton announced this week that starting today, Wednesday, Feb. 18, Haber Road will be closed at State Route 40.

Detour signs will be posted while the road is closed.

The road will remain closed through Friday, Feb. 20.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and allow for extra travel time.

“We appreciate your patience as this work is completed,” the city said.

