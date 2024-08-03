Road reopens day after train derailment in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A main road in Springfield was reopened a day after a train derailment.

N. Bechtle Avenue near Perry Street reopened to traffic on Saturday, Springfield Police confirmed to News Center 7. Crews are still working on the railway where the train derailed.

As News Center 7 reported on Friday, an Indiana & Ohio Railway (IORY) train carrying hazardous materials derailed around 1:24 a.m. on Friday.

Ten of the train’s 45 cars derailed. Two of the derailed cars were carrying hazardous materials but did not leak.

No one was injured in the derailment.

It was initially believed that N. Bechtle Avenue would be closed until Monday, but it reopened today.

The derailment is under investigation.

