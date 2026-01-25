Road crews to work several hours across region during massive winter storm

MIAMI VALLEY — Road crews will be working around the clock due to a historic winter storm this weekend.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, roads were covered by around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

This came as the first wave of snow moved through the region.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson said that people will ODOT trucks up and down the roads for the next 48 hours.

As the snow came down, people wanted to make sure they had the essentials.

“I’m not really prepared for it,” said Norrell Durham.

She grew up in Dayton and was getting ready on Saturday.

“I’m out now, just about to get gas and stuff like that,” she said. “Just to make sure that if the power does go out, we can go to the car, keep warm, and charge our phones and stuff.”

She told Patterson that she does not remember the last time we were supposed to get this much snow.

“No, I can remember one year us having a bad ice storm, but never, never that much snow,” said Durham.

Local stores were also prepared for the snow.

Patterson spoke with Nick Moshos, owner of Dots Market. He said they made sure to get extra shipments on Saturday.

“We have all the essentials anybody needs in stock. We reached out to every supplier, everything we have. We worked hard to keep our shelves filled,” he said.

Moshos said that Dots Market was packed as soon as it opened on Saturday.

“It’s been a very big blessing to help the community and take care of folks that are looking for certain products.”

As for Durham, she just hopes that crews make it to her neighborhood before work on Monday.

“I got a shovel and stuff like that. But if it’s that bad, I just won’t go out.”

Patterson said that Dayton street crews will try to make it out to the side streets by Monday.

Storm Center 7 said some parts of the region could see over a foot of snow.

We will continue to update this story.

