Road construction project to cause lane closures on I-75 in Shelby County in January

SHELBY COUNTY — A road construction project will cause lane closures on I-75 in Shelby County in January.

Lanes will be closed intermittently for 15-minute periods between the Shelby/Auglaize County Line and Lock Two Road.

The closures will take place between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday, January 7 while crews are completing overhead work.

Traffic will be maintained in a rolling roadblock with law enforcement officers.

