Road construction to begin on Federal Road in Greene County Thursday

GREENE COUNTY — Do you live or travel near Jamestown Village in Greene County, Ohio? If so, a major road will be under construction, possibly impacting your commute.

The Greene County Engineer’s Office has announced that Federal Road will begin being paved starting Thursday, September 21.

>>UPDATE: Child hospitalized following school bus crash in Montgomery County this morning

The project will impact Federal Road between Old 35 and South Charleston Road. The road will be under construction Monday through Friday between 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The project is expected to take two weeks, weather permitting.

Personnel will use flaggers to maintain traffic during construction hours. Travelers are encouraged to use alternative routes due to expected delays.

©2023 Cox Media Group