MIAMISBURG — The city of Miamisburg will be celebrating the opening of a newly renovated park on Friday night.

Riverfront Park is located at 3 North Miami Avenue. A ribbon cutting will be held starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

The grand opening celebration will feature food trucks, a traveling playground, and a silent disco.

Miamisburg invested $5.5 million to revamp Riverfront Park which sits on 7.5 acres of land. The revamped project took a year to complete.

