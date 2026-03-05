Right lanes closed due to crash involving semi in I-75 construction zone

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Several deputies responded to a crash on Interstate 75 early Thursday.
ODOT cameras show that the right lanes are closed in the I-75 construction zone.
Traffic is moving in the I-75 contraflow lane.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone is injured, and what caused the crash.
