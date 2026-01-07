Richmond PD captain announces retirement

RICHMOND — Captain Sean O’Brien, of the Richmond Police Department, has announced his retirement after more than two decades with the department.

O’Brien spent 26 years with the department, serving in many capacities of leadership, according to the department.

“A career of this length shows strength, resilience, and dedication to this City and deep roots of what it means to be a policeman,” the department wrote in a social media post.

His fellow officers say he was known for “showing up, doing the job, and delivering some quick wit that often brought lighter moments to long shifts and demanding days.”

