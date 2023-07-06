Richmond PD asking for help identifying robbery suspects

RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two robbery suspects.

According to the police department, on July 5, a person robbed the Oz Mart. The suspect was wearing black sweatpants and a light-colored hoodie.

The next day, during the early morning hours a person robbed the VP in the 1100 block South E Street. The suspect was wearing a dark camo hoodie with dark pants.

The police department says both are active investigations and it is unknown at this time whether or not they are connected.

Anybody with information that can help police can call Lt. Taylor at 765-983-7256.

