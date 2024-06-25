Reward offered after 10 hurt in last weekend’s Ohio mass shooting

COLUMBUS — Police are offering a reward for information after last weekend’s mass shooting in Ohio.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man turns himself in connected to mass shooting in Ohio

As News Center 7 previously reported, ten people were shot, including two teens, just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the city’s popular Short North area.

The victims are all men between 16 and 27 years old. One victim is in critical condition.

The ATF has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Columbus Police are asking anyone with photos, videos, or information to call them about Sunday’s shooting.

“It’s an active, ongoing investigation,” said LaShanna Potts, Columbus Police Assistant Chief. “We did recover some video as well as some casings there, but due to the ongoing investigation, we won’t be releasing any of that information.”

>>RELATED: 10 people injured, 1 critically, after shooting in Ohio; driver of vehicle surrenders

A business owner told our news partner WBNS in Columbus that he’s tired of the violence and wishes he could leave.

“We have a customer base here that we can’t abandon,” said Jesse Beatty. “We’ve been here almost 24 years on the block. And you know if we could just take everything and go I would.”

Potts also said Monday the problem is a lack of de-escalation.

“People are shooting each other over small arguments that could be settled if somebody just chose to walk away,” she said.

Potts and Columbus city leaders said nothing is off the table to crack down on gun violence.

>>RELATED: 10 injured, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Ohio, police say

A man who told Columbus Police he was the getaway driver has turned himself in.

Deangelo Fuller is not facing charges connected to the shooting.

Deangelo Fuller Mugshot Photo contributed by Franklin County Corrections Center ( Franklin County Corrections Center /Franklin County Corrections Center)

©2024 Cox Media Group