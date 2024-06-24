Man turns himself in connected to mass shooting in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A man turned himself in to police connected to a mass shooting in Ohio on Sunday.

Columbus Police confirmed on social media Sunday night that a man turned himself in shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The man identified himself as the driver of a white Honda Civic that police were looking after 10 people were shot early Sunday morning in the Short North Arts District, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

Police have not identified the man but charged him with obstructing official business.

As News Center 7 previously reported, ten people, all males, were shot in the Short Arts District in the 1100 block of North High Street in Columbus shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

One victim was listed in critical condition while the nine other victims were in stable condition, WCMH-TV reported.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found six people shot. Police were told the four other victims were driven to hospitals on their own, WBNS reported.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Shortly before 6:30pm this evening, an adult male turned himself in at Columbus Police HQ and identified himself as the driver of the pictured Honda Civic. The Honda Civic was also recovered. The male was ultimately arrested and charged with Obstructing Official Business. pic.twitter.com/0BofjcTKJf — Columbus Division of Police (@ColumbusPolice) June 24, 2024

