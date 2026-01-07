Residents share concerns over Amazon data center plans in Clinton County

WILMINGTON, Clinton County — Part of the Miami Valley may get a new, massive data center.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson attended the planning commission meeting on Tuesday and will break down the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

Amazon Web Services wants to build a nearly 500-acre data center in Wilmington.

The company said the project is a $4 billion investment and would create about 100 permanent jobs.

It could also create millions of dollars in public infrastructure, a 1-million-gallon water tower, road improvements, and more, according to the company.

Wilmington residents are not thrilled about how close it would be to their homes and schools.

Due to the community’s concerns, city leaders delayed final approval.

Multiple people told commissioners Tuesday night that they have several questions about the project.

“Many key details of which, particularly those involving environmental impacts, noise generation, and long-term build out, are still incomplete and unavailable to the public,” Wilmington resident Kim Stackhouse said.

News Center 7’s I-Team previously obtained a statement from Amazon spokesperson Kylee Yonas regarding data centers across the region.

“Our data centers in Ohio exceed industry efficiency standards,” Yonas told the I-Team. “Our Water Use Effectiveness score, which measures the amount of water used per unit of computing power, is three times better than the U.S. industry average. Our commitment to the communities where we operate is equally important, which is why we have invested more than $19.7 billion in Ohio, creating thousands of jobs and supporting local communities through education programs, skills training, and renewable energy projects.”

In addition, Amazon told the I-Team, “We follow standard industry practices with full transparency. Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) and corporate structures are common in major infrastructure projects, and we work openly with local governments and utilities to ensure fair cost-sharing for any needed infrastructure.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

