Residents displaced after car crashes into house in Dayton

DAYTON — Residents were displaced after a car crashed into their house in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 6:53 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 3800 block of Nicholas Rd on reports of a car that had crashed into a building.

Upon arrival, crews found a car that had crashed into a house. The car was unoccupied.

>> 1 injured after stabbing in Troy; Person of interest identified

The residents of the home were not injured.

The Red Cross was called to assist the residents due to the damage to the house.

This is a developing story.

©2024 Cox Media Group