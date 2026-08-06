Reports: Former Dayton Flyer transferring to Gonzaga

DAYTON/SEATTLE — A former University of Dayton guard is reportedly transferring to Gonzaga.

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Point guard Javon Bennett has committed to play a fifth season of college basketball at Gonzaga, according to a report by Joe Tipton of On3.com.

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Bennett was one of 15 Ohio college basketball players who started their careers in 2022 who filed a lawsuit against the NCAA back in June, according to the Associated Press.

They sought an injunction against the NCAA’s age-based eligibility model.

Hamilton County Judge Christopher Wagner ruled in July that “the NCAA eligibility rules have been applied to 2022 high school graduates in an arbitrary and capricious manner, adding the plaintiffs would suffer ‘irreparable injury’ without an injunction,” the AP reported.

The new rule allows athletes to play up to five seasons in five years. It does not include athletes who use their eligibility under the old rules.

The NCAA said back in July that the decision was wrong.

Bennett played his first season at Merrimack before transferring to UD. He graduated from Dayton back in May. Bennett entered the transfer portal in case he got a fifth year of eligibility.

He was the Flyers’ top scorer at 15.8 points per game.

Bennett scored 1,238 points in his three years with the Flyers.

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