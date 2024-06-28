Reported wrong-way driver dies, man critically injured in Greene County crash, state troopers say

SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A Xenia woman is dead after a crash in Greene County overnight.

Ashley Lewis, 34, was identified Friday morning by the Ohio State Highway Patrol as the person who died in the Spring Valley Township.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: At least 1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after crash in Greene Co.

Around 12:45 a.m. Greene County deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to a crash on U.S. 42 just north of Richland Road.

An initial investigation showed that Lewis was driving a Subaru Forester northbound in the southbound lanes on U.S. 42 when she hit a Ford F250 that had been going southbound, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Lewis died from her injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, 41-year-old Lee Day, of Spring Valley, was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

