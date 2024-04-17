Reported road rage incident leads to deadly shooting in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — One person is dead after a shooting during a road rage incident in Middletown.

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, the Middletown Division of Police and Middletown Fire Department responded to the area of Manchester Avenue and Verity Parkway on reports of two vehicles involved in a road rage incident. Initial reports indicated shots had been fired, according to police.

When they got on the scene, first responders found a vehicle up against a pole in the 100 block of South Clinton Street.

The driver of the vehicle, only described as a male, had been shot in the neck and later died at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to contact Detective Ballinger at (513) 425-7785 or (513) 425-7700.

