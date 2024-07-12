Construction to close busy roadway in Montgomery County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A busy roadway in Montgomery County will be closed for repairs starting Monday, according to a social media post from Washington Township.

>> Do you recognize him? Police searching for suspect accused of using counterfeit money

Alex-Bell Road, east of Ladera Trail and west of Mad River Road, will be closed for three weeks.

Montgomery County crews will work to repair multiple storm drainage culverts, according to the post.

Detour signs will be posted for motorists who use this roadway.

©2024 Cox Media Group