Renters worried they could lose homes after cease and desist sent to property owners

TROTWOOD — Ownership of a senior citizen facility is now filing an appeal after the city of Trotwood sent a cease and desist order to the property owner.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Younger renters said they love living at Pleasantwood Apartments and Townhomes, and are worried they will be kicked out.

“I’m terrified. I have a child. He’s in school, he loves his school,” India Hogans said.

Hogans moved in nine months ago.

Just after Arcadia took over Friendship Village and turned it into Pleasantwood.

“When I applied, they were telling me that at the time, people could live in the cottages of any age, but in the building, it had to be strictly elderly,” Hogans said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Last week the city of Trotwood found out about younger people living on the property.

News Center 7 spoke to Tyler Hauck, the city’s director of planning and development.

“Someone bought the property and changed it from that assisted living facility campus to multifamily dwelling units without seeking proper permits,” Hauck said.

Hogans said management is not community, and she is scared.

“We are all in limbo. We don’t know we have to move any day now,” she said. “It’s really just terrible not to know if I’m coming or going, and where I would go.”

News Center 7 reached out to Trotwood, but there was not someone available.

A previous statement from the city stated that the cease and desist does not affect employees or people living on the property.

Property owners have filed an appeal, and it is currently under review.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group