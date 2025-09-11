Remembering 9/11: Dozens attend 9/11 ceremony in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Dozens of people attended a ceremony on Thursday morning honoring and remembering those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on the U.S. on September 11, 2001.

At the 9/11 Memorial in Beavercreek stands a small piece of one of the World Trade Center towers.

People in Beavercreek will never forget the four terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans. Even those who were not born in 2001 are making an effort to remember those who were lost.

London Judkins, of Beavercreek, said, “Yeah, it’s really crazy that they could get a piece here and that really happened.”

Judkins and her family moved to Beavercreek from Washington, D.C., a year ago, and the memorial caught her eye.

