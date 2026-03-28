Remains of Ohio airman to return to hometown Sunday

WILMINGTON — The remains of an Ohio airman will return to his hometown on Sunday.

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The Ohio National Guard’s 121st Air Refueling Wing will conduct a dignified arrival for Captain Seth Koval, Captain Curtis Angst, and Master Sergeant Tyler Simmons on Sunday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The Wilmington Police Department said in a social media post that they will escort Captain Angst to his hometown of Wilmington.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office will also accompany him.

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The motorcade is expected to arrive in Wilmington after 2 p.m., according to the social media post.

Wilmington Police will handle traffic control at the following intersections:

Lorish Street and N South Street

N South Street and Vine Street

Vine Street and N Mulberry Street

The department will also close N. Mulberry Street to allow for parking.

“We invite members of the community to line the streets along the route to pay their respects and honor Captain Curtis Angst as he returns home,” the department said. “Please continue to be mindful of the Angst family as they grieve while showing your respect.”

Captain Angst graduated from Wilmington High School in 2014 and the University of Cincinnati.

The three men will arrive at the Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, located just outside Columbus.

Governor Mike DeWine ordered flags to be flown at half-staff across Ohio in honor of the three men who died.

The United States and State of Ohio flags are to be lowered at all public buildings and grounds until sunset on the day of their funerals.

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