‘Regulation is needed;’ New rules could make Buy Now Pay Later apps work more like credit cards

There are new rules for Buy Now Pay Later apps that would make them work more like credit cards.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is making moves to make “Pay-in-installment” options have some of the same protections as credit cards. News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz looks into how the change will limit a problem many users admit to having LIVE at 5:00 p.m.

Buy Now Pay Later Apps like Affirm, Klarna, and Afterpay have skyrocketed in popularity.

>> Drug use recovery nonprofit to expand services, introduce recovery house in Dayton neighborhood

“By now pay later is not as regulated as credit cards,” Ted Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst with Bankrate said.

But now, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is working to change that.

They issued a new rule that would make these buy now, pay later options have some of the same protection as credit cards.

©2024 Cox Media Group