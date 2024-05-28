More than 40 vehicles vandalized near Ohio apartment building

COLUMBUS — More than 40 vehicles parked in an Ohio shopping district had their windows broken out overnight Sunday, into Monday morning, our news partners at WBNS-10 TV reported.

Thirty-five vehicles had their windows smashed while parked in a parking lot behind an apartment complex, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The preliminary investigation indicated the vandalism happened behind Fireproof Apartments at the 1000 block of North High Street between 5 p.m. on Sunday and 7:20 a.m. on Monday.

Most of the cars had either the front passenger window or the driver’s side window smashed in.

At a location right down the road from the apartment building, another seven people had their windows damaged.

According to the report, the second wave of vandalism happened to several cars parked on West Starr Ave.

The crime could have happened between Sunday at 8 p.m. and Monday at 7 a.m., the report said.

It’s unclear if anything was stolen from any of the vehicles.

No suspect information has been made available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

