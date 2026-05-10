Reds snap 8-game losing streak with home win over Houston

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds ended their eight-game losing streak on Saturday.

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Former Dayton Dragon Chase Burns threw six innings as the Reds beat the Houston Astros, 3-1, at Great American Ball Park.

Elly De La Cruz had two hits, including an RBI single, during a three-run fifth for Cincinnati.

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The Astros led 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth when the Reds had runners on second and third.

Matt McLain hit the first pitch from Spencer Arrighetti into left field for a two-run single that put Cincinnati ahead, 2-1. This was their first lead since they were up, 6-4, on Wednesday at Chicago.

With two outs, De La Cruz’s single drove Jose Trevino, but McLain was thrown out at the plate.

Cincinnati’s bullpen threw three perfect innings.

The Reds and the Astros play the rubber game of this series on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m.

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